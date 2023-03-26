A young Oak Flats father who was pulled over for speeding through Windang told police the nearly 10 grams of cocaine in his pocket was his ticket to a big night out.
Police saw James Brabley Peter Rose, 24, speeding north on Shellharbour Road before heading over the Windang Bridge on May 21 last year.
Police followed the car as it was travelling 90 km/h in the 60 km/h zone through Windang shops.
After pulled over the car, police spoke with the driver, Rose.
Rose, who works as a traffic controller, told police he didn't know how fast he was going and police breath tested him for alcohol and drugs.
An alcohol test came back negative, however the drug test returned a positive result for cocaine and cannabis.
Police asked Rose to get out of the car and if he had anything in his pockets.
At this point Rose told police he had two balls of cocaine in his front left pants pocket.
Police pulled out a plastic bag which Rose said was cocaine that was for his personal use.
Documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court state that Rose told police he was going into Wollongong as it was a Saturday night to party.
Rose told police he bought the drugs for $2000 but could not provide the seller's details. Rose said he was going to share the gear with his passenger and another friend.
A further search found $1120 on Rose, who couldn't tell police where he got the cash.
Police arrested Rose and took him to Lake Illawarra police station where the sample of cocaine was later weighed, coming in at 9.96 grams.
Rose was charged with supplying a prohibited drug and dealing with the proceeds of crime.
In Wollongong Local Court on Friday, Rose's lawyer Alyce Fisher said her client had been in drug rehabilitation while on bail to address his cocaine use.
Magistrate Chris McRobert said Rose's circumstances filled him with a "sadness", as Rose faces nearly a dozen other separate charges of supplying illegal drugs, possessing a pistol and being part of the management of a drug house.
Rose will reappear in Wollongong Local Court on these charges this week.
Mr McRobert sentenced Rose to an 18 month community corrections order, enabling him to continue his rehabilitation program.
"You are heading in the right direction but have a long way to go," he said.
