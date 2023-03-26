We voted for change and now the Illawarra expects delivery: Editorial

As we enter a new week and the first few days of a fresh government, the Illawarra is impatient to see change happen.
Not all seats have been returned, and the new NSW Premier Chris Minns hasn't even announced his cabinet, but already people are expecting great things - and quickly.
Labor has been hungry for power, but talking the talk and walking the walk are two very different things, particularly when you are inheriting a public health system that is falling apart at the seams, infrastructure that's failing to cope with climate change and understaffed, under-funded public services.
With two, or possibly three, high-ranking members of parliament, the Illawarra is in a prime position. It's a time full of opportunity and potential. For the Illawarra to truly benefit from a Labor Federal and State government, the region needs leaders across all spectrums of the Illawarra community to work together.
So when two-year-old Gabriela Pirato (above) turns 18, she lives in an Illawarra where she can afford to rent or buy a home, where she can go to the emergency department and get seen in under three hours, where she can find a decent job and get an excellent education. But also, she lives in an Illawarra that respects our environment and has found a way to grow its economy without ruining its beauty.
We ask our newly minted government to keep the Illawarra front of mind. We've been patient. Now we expect them to deliver.
- Gayle Tomlinson
