St George Illawarra lock Jack Bird says the club needs to keep a lid on internal matters as speculation over the future of coach Anthony Griffin threatens to derail the Dragons campaign just four rounds into the season.
Off-contract Griffin came into 2023 under the microscope following two disappointing years and an off-season beset by off-field issues.
The unwanted headlines continued in the lead-up to Sunday's 40-8 loss to Cronulla after the club's canvassing of alternative coaches was made public.
It wasn't news to Griffin, but he didn't hide his frustration at the matter leaking into the public domain in the lead-up to the Sharks clash.
"That stuff's come from the board," Griffin said when pressed on his future.
"You'd have to speak to where that story came from."
Skipper Ben Hunt labeled the leaks "disappointing" in the aftermath to the defeat, a sentiment echoed by Bird.
"I just think these type of things should stay internal," Bird said.
"If you want to be a club with strong standards, I think you can't leak everything to the media, no matter how big or small it is.
"It happens in every club, but for a team to go forward, and a club to go forward, I think you've got to stay out of the spotlight a little bit with those type of headlines.
"It's a decision they've got make internally and not let it get external because it makes too much noise.
"It shouldn't be leaked out to the media or the fans because then it gets a little bit of a bite and then it turns into something big."
While the headlines are from ideal, Bird insists it hasn't been a personal distraction.
"It hasn't distracted me one bit whatsoever," Bird said.
"I can't speak for the other boys, I don't know what they're thinking, but on a personal note I'm not thinking about that at all.
"There's always going be talk at any club when you haven't played finals in the last [four] years. It's such a big club with rich history, [fans] want to play finals, they want results.
"It probably plays on a few boys minds, I don't know, but coming from me, I don't even think about it."
The Dragons will head into Saturday's clash with the Dolphins in Wollongong having been out-scored by a combined 60-2 in their last two second halves.
It continues a frustrating trend carrying over from last season, with Bird saying it's something only the playing group can fix.
"I think it's an attitude thing, we're a 40-minute team at the moment," Bird said.
"The games are tight at halftime, we went in last week against Brisbane 16-8. If we just played like we did in that first half, we win the game, but we have an attitude switch and the floodgates open.
"We're just letting stupid errors in our game and then our heads go down, we're kicking stones and they're rolling through us every set. It's just not good enough, there's no excuses.
"It's only early in the season, but we've got to fix it quick if we want to play finals. We can't let 40 points get scored against us every week. That's not a top eight team."
The scale of defeat wasn't the only concern in the aftermath, with Jayden Sullivan hit with a pair of dangerous contact charges, including a tripping charge.
Both were deemed grade one and will see him escape suspension should he elect to plead guilty and cop two fines of $1000.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
