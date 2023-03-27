Illawarra cyclists excelled at the recent NSW Junior Track Championships, winning six gold medals in three different age groups.
Allegra Beretov, Oliver Morris, Eve Alcock and Grace Alcock were crowned NSW champions in their respective divisions.
Illawarra Cycle Club coaching director Terry Doherty stated these results were the culmination of two years work with the junior development program at the club together with junior coaches Otilia Jakobsen and Kate Williams, who had put countless hours of coaching and dedication into the club's large contingent of junior cyclists.
"Great performances were also especially noticeable by Grace Lesui who is only six-years-old and our youngest competitor who was competing against cyclists two years older and finished a credible fourth place," he said.
"NSW junior track coach Tom Dawson predicts a bright future for this young athlete.
"Another great performance was a relative newcomer to the sport in Jasper Shelbourn who gained valuable experience in racing his first state title. Big things are expected in the future."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
