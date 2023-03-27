Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra cyclists excel at NSW Junior Track Championships in Dubbo

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
March 27 2023 - 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra gold medal winners Allegra Beretov, Oliver Morris, Eve Alcock and Grace Alcock

Illawarra cyclists excelled at the recent NSW Junior Track Championships, winning six gold medals in three different age groups.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.