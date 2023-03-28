There is nothing quite like cheering on your team as they play a game of NRL. In fact, it can leave you with quite a thirst.
So if you are looking to celebrate - or commiserate - after the St George Illawarra Dragons take on the Redcliffe Dolphins at WIN Stadium this Saturday from 5.30pm, or even grab a pint before the game, we have found five of the best places to enjoy a craft beer.
And better yet, they are all within walking distance of the stadium. Cheers to that.
It says it is home to Illawarra's best craft beer, so it makes sense to pay a visit to The Illawarra Brewery if you are in town to catch this weekend's game.
Located within the WIN Sports & Entertainment Centres complex, it's the perfect place to grab a pint before or after the game.
Among the craft beers on tap are a Bentspoke Barley Griffin or Crankshaft, Stone & Wood Pacific Ale and Balter XPA.
If you are hungry, there is an extensive menu featuring quick bites, burgers, main meals, salads and kids' meals.
Details: The Illawarra Brewery, Eastern Terrace, WIN Entertainment Centre. More information here.
The Illawarra Hotel, in the heart of Wollongong CBD, is the perfect place to grab a beer after the game.
With an emphasis on supporting local brewers, you can take your pick from a large selection, including Principle Brewing's Hazy pale ale, Seeker Brewing's Rad Pale Ale and Mystic Neipa, Five Barrels Brewing's Rad Ale and Southern Highlands Brewing Company's Goodfather, to name a few.
Grab a bite from the bistro or enjoy one of their famous steaks. You can finish off the night with some live music and DJ sets.
Details: The Illawarra Hotel, 160-164 Keira Street, Wollongong. More information here.
Located in the heart of Wollongong, just 750 metres from WIN Stadium is Mr Crown.
The bar, which has a classy, chic vibe, is a great place to enjoy a drink after the game, either downstairs or upstairs in the Sports Bar.
There are a range of beers on tap, including craft beers.
You can grab a bite to eat while you are there.
Details: Mr Crown, 90 Crown Street, Wollongong. More information here.
If it is night life you are after, Harp Hotel offers a secret underground bar within 350 metres of WIN Stadium.
You can also grab a bite to eat in the dimly lit surroundings and stay for a dance when the nightclub comes to life.
Details: Harp Hotel, 124 Corrimal Street, Wollongong. More information here.
It might be a whiskey bar, but Howlin' Wolf Whiskey Bar in Crown Street also has an extensive list of no less than 32 beer varieties on its menu, including some brewed locally.
Take your pick of lager, mid-strength, draught, pale ale XPA, IPA, red ale, NEIPA, sours, Gose, Wiesse, dark, Porter, stout and even non-alcoholic beer.
The large selection of craft beer was introduced by its current owners, and sits alongside the extensive whisky menu.
Details: Howlin' Wolf Whiskey Bar, 103/53-61 Crown Street, Wollongong. More information here.
