UK funnyman Michael McIntyre is heading to Wollongong as part of his "Magnificent" world tour.
The comedian will play for one night only at WIN Stadium and Entertainment Centres on Sunday, June 18.
The Australian leg of his tour, known as "Jet-Lagged and Jolly", kicks off in Adelaide this week. He will spend the next two months performing in Australia, where many of his shows have already sold out.
Considered one of the UK's biggest comedy stars, he has sold more than four million tickets to his live shows and has broken box office records.
McIntyre's big break came when he performed at the televised 2006 Royal Variety Performance.
He went on to host Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow on BBC One, which earned BAFTA nominations and the National Television Award for Best Entertainment Program.
He followed this up with Michael McIntyre's Big Show, now in its sixth series, and won awards including a BAFTA for Best Entertainment Performance.
He now fronts game show Michael Mcintyre's The Wheel.
But stand-up comedy is his first love, and now it's the Illawarra's turn to see him in action.
Details: Michael McIntyre "Jet-Lagged and Jolly", WIN Stadium and Entertainment Centres, Sunday, June 18, from 8pm. Tickets here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.