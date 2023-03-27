With the summer season of track and field drawing to a close for yet another season, the important events on the calendar will be conducted in the next few weeks.
The National titles, to be held in Brisbane for open and under 23s will commence this coming week, followed by easter and then the final events will be the Australian Junior titles to be held at the same venue.
For many, the season has been a long and hard one but for those who have qualified for the national titles, it has been rewarding.
Blue Stars will have representatives in both the open/23 and also junior titles and it is a credit to these athletes and coaches who have put so much title and effort into training to achieve this goal
ROHAN LAURENDET Coaches: Paul Laurendrett/Ian Hatfield
Came into Blue stars this season and what a summer he has had. The decision to try the 400metres hurdles on top of his regular 400 metres and 800metres has certainly paid dividends.
The hard working young physio has developed his style over the hurdles to a point he has improved with each run and is now heading to the national titles for this event.
There is so much more in this young man in this event, and although he is a talented man over the 400 and 800 metres, the strength developed in the hurdles will also pay dividends for him over this event.
He knows the competition is going to be tough but to make the nationals for the hurdles at his first attempt is a reward in itself.
JONTY FAULKNER: Coach Valmai Loomes
I know how this 21-year-old trains as I coach him, and his determination and love of the sport of sprinting has earned him a place in the under 23 yrs mens 100metres.
Once again he knows the competition is going to be tough as it is one of the most competitive fields that are lining up at national level.
Jonty was unfortunate not to make the 200metres cut off but he has many years to develop over this distance.
He has set himself a goal and each step he is taking is a step closer to achieving that goal. To run consistent sub-11 seconds is well within him, and national level may just see this happen.
ALEX del POPOLO: coach Rhys Stein
A talent that we are now seeing develop as he matures and develops as a javelin thrower. Has not had the best of seasons due to a back problem, but under his coach, has taken steady steps to be back for state titles and then move onto Nationals.
His third placing at state was off a short run-up, but this was a testing run to see how he went after rehab.
A talented young man who has a long future in javelin throwing and taking it steady and one step at a time will see him maintain his placing at state and national level. Will contest the national under 20 title.
LAUREN PERCIVAL: Coach: Steven King
The Ulladulla flyer who has improved her 100metres time so much this season that a sub-12 seconds at national level is well within her ,given good conditions.
Lauren is a very good athlete also over the 200 metres and whilst her times over the 100 metres have improved, this too is showing in her racing over the longer distance.
Now competing in under 20 years age bracket, the depth of talent will be shown at these championships but Lauren will be up with them.
Tall, slightly built Lauren is a typical style 200 metres athlete, and has strength for this event also as she matures and develops as an athlete.
ASHLYN ADAMS: Coach: Chris McCABE
Again a rapidly improving young athlete who has been in the sport now for some years and has state and national honours.
Having qualified for both the 100metres and 100metres hurdles, her first love is the hurdles and, again with her 100 metres times coming down, this is translating to good time over the hurdles.
Keen and very committed, she forms a strong squad of under 20 athletes who will rep not only the state but their IBS club also.
Strong, determined and committed makes up Ashlyn and a bright future is ahead of her in senior competition, but first things first, and that is her attempt at the national level under 20 years.
EMILY STRECKER: Coach Tony Saunders
One of the most improved sprinters in IBS, now heading to her first national title for under 20 years 400metres.
Her desire to concentrate on the longer sprint has seen Emily improve her running this distance to now meet the qualifying mark for national level.
She will tackle a strong field but this young lady has shown that competition bring the best out of her, and who knows what she is capable of come nationals time.
A relative newcomer to senior athletics, her willingness to take one step at a time is now showing off and she has become a very disciplined athlete over one of the hardest distances a sprinter can do.
BRODIE McCLUSKEY: Coach Steven King
The second tier of the Ulladulla flyers and training partner of Lauren Percival. Brodie is the young lady that many people say" watch out for " she has the talent, the ability and is a quiet achiever.
A strong athlete and developing each year into a classy sprinter, having qualified for the 100 and 200 metres in under 18s.
Her times also are coming down and her ability to handle pressure has been shown in many other events she has contested.
She is certainly the one to watch out for, and barring injury she could be amongst the top contenders over both distances.
CHARLEY McGRATH: Coach Valmai Loomes/Peter McGrath
What a journey young Charlie is having. Only new to athletics at this level. She has had only two seasons in senior athletics and now off to the nationals for the 400 metres hurdles.
This event was not on the agenda a year ago, but now heading to Brisbane for this event. Seeing her times improve over the flat 400 metres and also the strength building 800 metres has formed a base for Charlie to make a competitive hurdler.
Her technique has improved greatly and we are now seeing a much more confident athlete every time she takes to the track.
Combining the two other events, her 400hurdles is sure to improve and what a great role model she has in Sara Carli and also her club mate Rohan Laurendet.
We wish all our athletes the very best of luck and on their performances they are sure to be among the nominations for their respective events, when IBS conducts the annual awards and presentation evening to be announced very soon.
