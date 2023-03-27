Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour golfer Travis Smyth secures British Open start

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated March 27 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 12:08pm
Shellharbour golfer Travis Smyth will play in his first ever major after earning a start in the 151st Open at Hoylake, Royal Liverpool. Picture by NSW Golf

The continued good form of Travis Smyth on the Asian Tour this year has paid dividends with the Shellharbour golfer earning a start in the 151st Open at Hoylake, Royal Liverpool.

