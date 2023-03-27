Shellharbour golfer Travis Smyth secures British Open start

The continued good form of Travis Smyth on the Asian Tour this year has paid dividends with the Shellharbour golfer earning a start in the 151st Open at Hoylake, Royal Liverpool.
The 28-year-old secured his spot in the prestigious tournament after finishing third at the World City Championship in Hong Kong.
Smyth shot rounds of rounds of 69,66 and 66 in the event which was reduced to 54 holes because of weather delays.
Golfers who finished in the top four gained a start in the Open, much to the pleasure of Smyth.
"Obviously I am really excited about my first Major Championship, the Open, awesome can't wait," he said.
"I don't know what to expect in terms of the golf course but I am sure it's amazing. Looking forward to seeing how my game is in a major Chamionship format with a difficult course and conditions.
"It will be a whole new experience. I'm confident in my ability to perform well in my first Major."
The third place finish in Hong Kong underlines what has been Smyth's best start to a season on the Asian Tour.
In five starts he has had three top tens. He finished sixth in the PIF Saudi International and seventh in Oman.
Smyth plans on taking a short break now before teeing up in the International Series Vietnam on April 13.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.