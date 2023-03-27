Keira Street remains closed following an incident in the Wollongong CBD on Monday morning.
Multiple police vehicles and ambulances were at the scene in front of the Wollongong Central building, between Crown and Market streets.
Ambulances left the scene with a patient about 11.15am but police remain.
A detective was also on scene and crime scene officers are expected soon.
The street is closed to both vehicles and pedestrians.
Bus passengers who would take the bus from the stop in front of the Wollongong Central building are directed to move to a temporary stop on Keira Street between Market and Victoria streets.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
