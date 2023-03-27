Illawarra Mercury
Updated

Teenager confirmed dead after serious incident in Wollongong CBD

Updated March 27 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 4:00pm
Paramedics and police at the scene of a serious incident in Wollongong on Monday.

A teenager has died following an incident on Keira Street in the Wollongong CBD on Monday morning.

Local News

