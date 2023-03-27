An early morning run turned into a life-saving rescue mission for two fit friends on Monday.
Richard Wadwell and personal trainer Kerry Philp were running towards the town's lighthouse when they heard a woman shouting for help.
They raced to the Blowhole Point Ocean Pool and, without hesitation, Shell Cove resident Mr Wadwell jumped in to help the woman.
Mr Wadwell jumped into the rockpool to save the woman and keep her calm, Kerry Philp told the Mercury.
"She'd fallen off the rocks, and he jumped in. I came down and I grabbed the [floating] device," Mrs Philp said.
Mrs Philp, who described the water conditions as rough, threw the Lifebouy ring into the rockpool and called the ambulance.
"They kept getting smashed up against the rocks and I was just saying just hang on and all the time they were floating with the device,"
"But the lady ... she said she'd been in there about 15 minutes, and she was just fighting for breath. She said if it had been another minute [before we arrived] ... she would have probably gone under'," Mrs Philp, a Kiama resident, said.
An Ambulance NSW spokesperson, who was called to the rockpool at 5:45am, said the woman was assessed for hypothermia before being taken to Shellharbour Hospital.
Mrs Philp, has known Mr Wadwell for more than 15 years and described him as a humble man who is "an absolute legend" for risking his life.
"He's just amazing. He'll do anything for anyone. He's most humble. He will not like any attention," she said.
Gary Ryan, another witness to the incident, said about six emergency vehicles were at the scene while Mr Wadwell kept the woman calm as waves were breaking over them.
Kiama resident, Mr Ryan described Mr Wadwell's actions as heroic and selfless.
Mrs Philp said after the event many people she spoke with did not know that there is a lifebouy ring near the rockpool and would like to spread awareness about the life-saving device.
The incident bears similarities to an incident in the same location a month ago.
Then a man in his 60s was washed out of the rock pool by a huge wave.
Surfers retrieved the man from the heavy surf and gave him CPR before NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived; however, he could not be revived, police said.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
