Shameful treatment of Vietnam veterans. Letters, March 28, 2023

From the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Hawker, South Australia:
"Was the character of my valour less intense than those at Beersheba?
Was the pain of my wounds any less severe than those at Gallipoli?
And, was my loneliness any less sorrowful than those at Tobruk?
Then why am I forgotten amongst those remembered as heroes?"
- George L Skypeck.
Mrs Sharyn Mackenzie OAM from Fairy Meadow Rotary noticed these words on a visit to South Australia. Sharyn then remembered how some Vietnam Veterans were treated on their return home and decided to do something about it. Fairy Meadow Rotary have organised a fun run/walk this Sunday, April 2, finishing with a brief Commemoration Service at The Vietnam Veterans Memorial at 11am.
This year marks the 50th Anniversary of the Australian Military Forces leaving Vietnam. A lot of veterans just disappeared, not proud to say they had served in Vietnam. The thoughts against Vietnam had changed and people took it out on the Vets. Stop and think..... we were just following the law of the land. Was it our fault? The Army landed my mob back in Sydney at 2am in the morning when no-one was around. Was this my fault?
Some RSL's didn't want Vietnam Vets and so our Sub Branch was formed, still around 150 strong. Next Sunday 11am Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Wollongong Harbour. All are welcome.
Ian Birch, President, Vietnam Veterans Association, Wollongong
On the USA and China, could politicians and commentators take a deep breath and look at fundamentals.
1 China and America will NOT have a nuclear war. Neither want it. Both will do everything to avoid it.
2 Communist China claims Taiwan, last ruled by communist China's predecessors in 1895. The UK ruled Australia more recently! China prefers to get Taiwan without resistance like Czechoslovakia in 1938. That is not going to happen.
3 China is NOT going to invade Taiwan. It is double the distance with worse conditions than the Normandy landings. Modern rocketry now makes such invasions problematic.
5 A Taiwan blockade would bring sanctions on China. These would wreck China's sophisticated economy. Unlike Russia, it exports more than oil and gas.
China and the USA will huff and puff but could commentators be more nuanced!
David Goss, Woonona
On behalf of all Dragons supporters I'd like to suggest the NRL change the length of games to 40 minutes.
Dave Jennings, Towradgi
