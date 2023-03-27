While the Illawarra may have been a sea of red after Saturday's vote, there was one area that turned the other way.
The electorate of Shellharbour recorded a 1.2 per cent swing away from the Labor incumbent Anna Watson towards local Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer.
The electorate, which takes in the local government area of Shellharbour - apart from Albion Park - and the rapidly growing areas of West Dapto, was created in 2007 and has been in Labor hands since, with the current member, Ms Watson, taking over the seat after sitting member Lylea McMahon retired in 2011.
Ms Watson put down the swing away from her down to demographic changes in the electorate.
"The electorate is changing. We've got a lot of people from the eastern suburbs [of Sydney] who have built and bought in Shell Cove," she said. "We've got Wongawilli and also West Dapto which is also a changing demographic."
Mr Homer said his visibility as the popularly elected Mayor enabled him to capture roughly a third of the vote.
"Being the mayor of the city, I think, holds me in very good stead," he said.
Despite Ms Watson comfortably holding the seat, the campaign was a tough-fought battle. And, as of Monday, Mr Homer was yet to call his rival to acknowledge the result.
With about 50 per cent of the vote counted, a booth by booth analysis shows that Mr Homer had the strongest results on the coastal booths of Warilla, Shellharbour and Shell Cove. Mr Homer had his strongest result at the Warilla-Barrack Point Surf Life Saving Club, where he picked up 42 per cent of vote after preferences to Ms Watson's 45 per cent, with counting continuing.
Ms Watson's strongest result came from the Koonawarra Community Centre booth, where she received 71 per cent of the vote after preferences to Mr Homer's eight.
Mr Homer's results were generally better in the areas that overlap with the Shellharbour LGA. The booth with the most support for Mr Homer in the Dapto area was at Dapto Public School, with the mayor receiving 30 per cent to Ms Watson's 56.
Overall, Mr Homer picked up 32.8 per cent of the vote after preferences.
In previous elections, Ms Watson has faced Liberal challengers. In 2019 councillor Shane Bitschkat received 31.7 per cent of votes after preferences, while in 2015 local accountant Mark Jones picked up 33 per cent of votes in the two-candidate preferred match up.
The strongest result for a challenger to Ms Watson was in 2011 when Larissa Mallinson won 41.4 per cent of the vote after preferences amid the state-wide rout of Labor after 16 years in government.
After what he described as an "extremely difficult" campaign, Mr Homer said he wouldn't rule out another tilt at a seat in Macquarie Street, but was focused on returning to the job he "loves" as Mayor of Shellharbour.
"I realised I've got a chance to do something special, as a solid, legitimate candidate for the people of Shellharbour to get behind."
Now in government for the first time, Ms Watson said she was focused on delivering for her region.
"The things that I'll be prioritising, particularly women's issues, are family, domestic violence, the Women's Trauma Recovery Centre, better health for women and even as far as the new [Shellharbour] hospital goes, I'd like to see a full suite of women's services."
