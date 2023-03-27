The best Illawarra nippers have delivered impressive performances at the Australian Youth Surf Life Saving Championships in Perth with the junior competition wrapping up on Sunday.
Across the opening two days of action at Perth's Scarborough Beach saw more than 1,000 youth competitors take part across the sand and surf
"I came to Australia three or four years ago, so that's when we started out team," Sims said.
"I just didn't want to let the boys down. We came second in the swim team so I really wanted to know what it would feel like to win a gold Aussies medal."
Meanwhile Miller Siasat from Gerringong SLSC - the club's only competitor - picked up two gold medals.
In a red hot U-14 male beach flags final, Siasat was the quickest man across the sand. claiming the last flag and winning gold.
"I'm really proud of my efforts and I'm just glad I could come out here and race against my mates and I got the job done so I'm happy with that," Siasat said.
"I'm grateful for all the support that I'm receiving from the club back home. I've been preparing for this since last year, but it's just a great feeling to come here and get it done," he said.
For the latest results, visit sls.com.au/aussies-hub/.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
