Women could account for three of the Illawarra's five members of parliament following the weekend's state election, something young female leaders have held up as empowering.
Labor's Anna Watson has retained the seat of Shellharbour for a fourth term, rejoining Paul Scully from Wollongong and Keira's Ryan Park in parliament.
Accompanying them is Maryanne Stuart, who has claimed victory in Heathcote from Liberal Lee Evans.
It is the first time since it was formed in 1988 that the Heathcote electorate has had a female representative.
Likewise, the seat of Kiama has never elected a woman to parliament but that could change, with Katelin McInerney within a whisker of winning it from Gareth Ward.
Azalyah Young and Aya Naito, year 12 students at St Mary Star of the Sea College, spoke about the impact of seeing more women in this region elected to parliament.
"I think it's empowering to young women," Aya said.
"It seems more tangible an opportunity, since politics is a very male-dominated field - it's one step closer," Azalyah added.
Aya said it was good to have female voices represent female issues, while Azalyah said male values and female values could be different, and seeing how that played out would be interesting.
Both young women said they were looking forward to seeing if having more female MPs representing the Illawarra would encourage more women to join the political arena.
Younger students are also moved by the emergence of more female representatives for the region.
"I think it's really inspiring... that could possibly be us one day," Mount Ousley Public School captain and aspiring politician Penelope Thompson said.
Her friend Amber Hurry, another young leader at the school, said it was great to see more women stepping up, while Sienna Gomez noted the distance women had come in terms of the opportunities open to them.
Electorates neighbouring the Illawarra have also elected women to represent them in the next parliament.
Liberal Shelley Hancock held the South Coast for 20 years, but retired from politics at this election.
Luke Sikora was put forward by the party as her successor but he was defeated by Labor's Liza Butler.
Meanwhile independent Judy Hannan looks set to take Wollondilly from Liberal Nathaniel Smith, who was elected in 2019.
But parliament still remains mostly a man's game, with 32 of the 93 seats so far claimed by women - the same as the 2019 election.
But at least one other looks likely to go to a female candidate.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
