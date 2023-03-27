Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Next stage of Reddall Reserve promenade works on Lake Illawarra begins

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
March 27 2023 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist impression of the finished Reddall Reserve promenade. Picture from Shellharbour City Council.

The beach near Reddall Reserve's kiosk on Lake Illawarra is fenced off as the next stage of works on the promenade gets underway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.