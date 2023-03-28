Illawarra Mercury
Transport money should be spent elsewhere. Letters to the Editor, March 29, 2023

March 29 2023 - 4:00am
I beg the new NSW Government not to spend $10 million on a study on the rail network between Wollongong and Sydney.

