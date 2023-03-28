I beg the new NSW Government not to spend $10 million on a study on the rail network between Wollongong and Sydney.
I am all for public transport and a regular user but let's prioritise.
Please spend it on health, housing, the environment and education. There will be people up in arms about my letter but how much is going to be spent on this before we acknowledge we do not have the technology now to enable this that might become accessible in the future?
We need all people to be able to access medical care, we need all people to have a roof over their heads, we need to be protecting the environment so we can survive and we need all people to be able to access knowledge to make this a reality which of course includes a possible future faster rail network to Sydney.
Let's not get ahead of ourselves.
Jane Chalker, West Wollongong
I was taken by the photo of two-year-old Gabriela Pirato in Gayle Tomlinson's impassioned editorial ("We voted for change and now the Illawarra expects delivery", 27/3). Tomlinson hit the nail on the head. Our votes should always be for the future of the next generations, not only ourselves.
COVID has had a disastrous effect on society from aged care to health and education. We must take heart in our democracy, put our political differences behind us, and build for the future. It can be argued that the agreement between federal Labor and the Greens this week on strengthening the safeguard mechanism not only reduces emissions and combats climate change, but also gives business more confidence and is good for the economy.
Gabriela has a brighter future, and the recent changes of government, with a stronger focus on wellbeing, will help her.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
Fantastic news! David Goss informs us there's no chance of war between China and the US (Mercury, March 28). Hallelujah!
His analysis of the situation is so incredible, and extremely assuring. I hope he's contacted the PM to let him know all the experts have got it wrong, and he no longer needs to buy all those expensive nuclear submarines.
Richard Burnett, Wollongong
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.