Local providers will struggle to replace the 85 beds lost since Marco Polo closed the nursing home wing of its Unanderra facility.
The troubled aged care provider has been moving residents out of the high-needs site for the past two years, with the last 15 having exited by the beginning of last week.
CEO of IRT and regional chair of the aged care providers association Patrick Reid said with most providers losing money, there was not the funds to overhaul older facilities. In Marco Polo's case, the nursing home was a legacy of the 1980s, with multiple beds to a room, a style of nursing home that is no longer desired by new residents.
"In terms of balance sheet, when people are looking at renovating or refurbishing buildings, there's no money in aged care, you're losing money at the moment," he said.
"Why would you spend $1 to get 80 cents back?"
The Marco Polo site adds to the 179 care places that were non-operational in the Illawarra, as of June 30, 2022, according to federal health department figures.
Mr Reid said in addition to funding challenges, there simply was not enough staff to have residents in each of the region's aged care beds.
"Trying to get adequate staff, both personal care workers and allied health, every allied care professional is in short supply so whether it is registered nurses, podiatrists, physiotherapists, you name it, to speech pathologists, there is a real challenge here and south."
The federal government came to power promising to mandate registered nurses in aged care facilities around the clock. While some aged care homes already achieve this, aged care minister Annika Wells acknowledged a week ago that some providers would not be able to meet the government's July 1 deadline.
Facilities in rural and regional areas are the ones struggling most to reach the target, Ms Wells said.
The sector is also approaching the Fair Work Commission imposed 15 per cent pay rise - which the federal government initially said it would partly fund, covering 10 per cent of the rise from 2023 and the final 5 per cent in July 2024. The FWC responded by mandating the government introduce the pay rise in full from 30 June this year.
In October, the sector will have to meet a requirement of 200 minutes of care each day, a recommendation of the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety. It remains to be seen whether the sector can overcome the staffing shortfall and meet this target or if the Minister will once again have to walk back the deadline.
"It's quite perverse that [the government] are ploughing ahead with requirements that are unattainable," Mr Reid said.
Back at Marco Polo, where the provider's deteriorating financial position has created a "material uncertainty" as to the ongoing viability of the facility which continues to operate at Unanderra and Woonona, Mr Reid said that if any provider were to takeover the facility, he hoped to would be a local community-owned operator.
"I think there will be a solution, hopefully sooner rather than later. As a community-owned provider of course we will have a look at it, but whether we have the capacity to take it on, we will make that decision once we have all the information."
Last year, another community-owned provider Warrigal Aged Care took over Multicultural Aged Care Illawarra, as the trend towards larger, multi-site providers.
