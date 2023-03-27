Illawarra Mercury
Staff shortages leading to empty beds at Illawarra nursing homes

By Connor Pearce
Updated March 27 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 2:13pm
The latest loss of aged care beds at Marco Polo Unanderra comes as the sector faces increasing pressure to hire more staff, many of which cannot be found. Pictures by Robert Peet/file

Local providers will struggle to replace the 85 beds lost since Marco Polo closed the nursing home wing of its Unanderra facility.

