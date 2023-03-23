Incredible panoramic views

HOUSE OF THE WEEK
BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This Shell Cove property captures spectacular 180 degree views of the surrounding escarpment of the Killalea Regional Parklands, The Links Golf Course and the coastline looking back toward Kiama lighthouse.
These amazing views are visible from the large front balcony, living room and the spacious main suite.
The home is located in one of Shell Cove's most sought after premium streets and is incredibly private with no opposite neighbours.
The Waterfront Marina is less than a five minute drive away and has quickly become the chic lifestyle hub of the region, offering dining, shopping and community spaces set against the backdrop of the water's edge and boardwalk.
Featuring a floorplan with multiple zones for entertaining and ample space for all the family to create their own areas for rest, relaxation and even work from home spaces.
The large open plan gourmet kitchen, with functional waterfall stone island bench, is modern and will no doubt be the hub of the home.
The dining area extends onto an undercover entertainers' patio that looks out onto a low maintenance established garden and yard.
Additional features include solar panels, ducted air-conditioning, gas fireplace, plantation shutters, skylight in the kitchen and study, built-in barbecue, two sheds and double garage.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
