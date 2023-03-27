Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

James Harrison Kell pleads guilty to causing fatal collision at Currarong

By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 27 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nowra Courthouse. File photo

A young man who admitted causing a crash near Currarong that killed 26-year-old hairdresser Taylor Prior more than a year ago has been taken into custody ahead of sentencing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.