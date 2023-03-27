A Falls Creek woman thought she was doing friends and family a favour when she whipped out her phone in court to record a mate's "intense" sentencing proceedings last year.
But the deed only ended up landing her in familiar territory. On Monday, there was no phone to be seen when Hanr Louise Freeman faced her own sentence.
The 43-year-old faced Wollongong Local Court after she last week pleaded guilty to using a recording device in court.
Freeman attended Wollongong District Court on August 12 last year to support a friend who was scheduled to learn her fate for an unknown crime, according to tendered court papers.
Shortly after midday, staff advised court sheriffs that Freeman had her phone sitting on the seat beside her with the screen facing up, the red recording circle displayed clearly on the screen.
A sheriff then picked up the phone, told Freeman to "stop" and then requested to speak with her outside. About 10 photos of her feet and carpet were uncovered, as well as a series of lengthy videos picking up the audio in the court room.
Freeman initially told officers she didn't realise she was recording, and that she thought she instead had a timer on as her car was parked in a three-hour spot.
Officers took Freeman to the police station where she was charged. In court on Monday, defence lawyer Cate Doosey said the offending fell at the lower end of seriousness.
"They were very, very intense proceedings and there was a real likelihood her friend was going to have a custodial sentence," Ms Doosey said.
"She wanted an accurate record to convey to her family and friends."
Magistrate Robert Walker didn't buy that Freeman was unaware she couldn't record, and pointed out her "extensive" criminal history.
"She's been in court more than you have," Magistrate Walker said to Ms Doosey.
Magistrate Walker added the offence is one taken very seriously by the court and sentenced Freeman to an 18-month community correction order.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
