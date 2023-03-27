Five Football South Coast teams have been named in the inaugural Football NSW Sapphire Cup, set to begin the weekend after Easter.
The Sapphire Cup will replicate the existing men's Waratah Cup knockout competition, deriving its name from the former 'NSW Sapphires' team who were part of the former Women's National Soccer League.
A former NSW Sapphires representative herself, Football NSW's head of women's football Hayley Todd was delighted with the news.
"The introduction of the Sapphire Cup is an important step in providing equal playing opportunities for our female participants."
Albion Park, Bulli, Woonona, Shellharbour and Thirroul will all compete in the competition. UOW did not enter a submission to enter the tournament.
The competition was created ahead of the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand later this year.
Meanwhile in round two of the Julie Porter Cup, Shellharbour beat Bulli 2-0 thanks to goals from Annie Schweitzer and Shante Lenartowicz either side of half time.
In the other fixture there was goals aplenty, with Woonona beating Thirroul 6-2. Scorers for the Sharks included Sinead Bailey with a hat-trick, Jessica Beale, Nikita Woods and Emily Franklin. Thirroul's scorers were Asha Meusburger and Elise Mcalpine.
The results came the week after Albion Park and University got off to a flyer in round one of the Cup.
In the third and final round, games will be played at Myimbarr Park in Shellharbour this Sunday with Woonona playing the White Eagles and Shellharbour hosting UOW.
Teams will be eager for the commencement of the inaugural Women's Premier League competition set to begin after the Julie Porter Cup on April 23.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
