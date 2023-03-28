Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport.
This week, sports writers JORDAN WARREN and AGRON LATIFI discuss the upcoming trip to Wollongong for the Dolphins as they prepare to take on the Dragons following their horrific loss to the Sharks whilst we also chat about Roosters player Joseph Suaalii after the centre signed a multi-million dollar deal to switch codes next season.
WARREN: It's been quite the week for NRL this week Agron. First off from a Dragons point of view, Anthony Griffin's side suffered a horrendous loss to rivals the Sharks on Sunday evening and this week they will be up against former coach Wayne Bennett when the Dolphins come to Wollongong.
Bennett's side are coming off the back of their first loss of the season against the Broncos, but have impressed all neutrals so far this NRL campaign.
But first off let's chat the Dolphins Agron. What did you make of their performance against Brisbane despite the loss? And do the Dragons stand any chance of winning their second match of the season considering the side's form in the second half against Cronulla?
LATIFI: Jordan, first with the Dolphins, I was really impressed with their performance against big brother Brisbane Broncos. They weren't too far from winning that game. Midway through the second half they actually took the lead before Brisbane's class took over.
Wayne Bennett's team also weren't helped by injuries before and during the game. They will desperately miss play-maker Sean O'Sullivan, who injured his pec muscle and is slated to miss large chunks of the season. Add his injury to that of young gun Isaiya Katoa and the Dolphins have real issues in the halves.
All the pressure now falls on the much-maligned Anthony Milford to lead the team around. Also missing suspended enforcer Felise Kaufusi, the Dolphins' depth is definitely being challenged.
In saying that, if there is anyone who can get a team to still perform well, it's Bennett.
Nevertheless, this is perhaps the best time for the Dragons to play the NRL new boys.
Sure they were dismal against your mob the Sharks, but surely they can't be as bad this week, especially if they are serious about playing finals football this year.
The big question is whether all the drama surrounding Griffin, with the Red V confirming they were talking to other coaches about next season and that he would have to reapply for his job, will his players respond and show they want him here for the long-term and produce a worthy performance.
Regardless, it's interesting times at the Dragons. What's your take on all the drama?
WARREN: It just seems like a basket-case at the Dragons at present. Fans want more from their side and even the most passionate of Red V supporters are not expecting much from the team.
If the Dragons backroom staff were truly behind Griffin, I find it hard to believe that they would be making him re-apply to be head coach. It seems like they have one eye on other options, just from the outside looking in.
It's clear the side need to work on a full 80 minute performance, with losses against the Broncos and the Sharks all happening due to their second half turnouts.
I wanted to shift our attention to Suaalii at the Roosters, Agron. We've seen this all before. NRL player looking to shift codes, but should the centre be told to walk out the door now? NSW Origin adviser Greg Alexander told SMH that the 19-year-old would still be considered for Origin before 2025, but what does that say for the standards the NRL are setting?
LATIFI: That's a tough one Jordan. I don't think he should be told to leave. We've had plenty of players such as Wendell Sailor, Lote Tuqiri and Matt Rogers swap codes only to return. Sure they were established NRL players, whereas Suaalii is just making his name in the game, but it is hard to begrudge the young star for accepting by all reports $1.6 million a year for three years from 2025.
The Roosters don't seem too fussed believing Suaalii will return in 2028 so I don't see a big issue.
I tend to agree with Roosters hooker Brandon Smith that it's Australian Rugby Union which needs to have a look at itself when it's paying that sort of money for a winger.
As Smith said a winger won't help the Wallabies beat the All Blacks and the ARU would have been better off spending that type of money on rugby's grass roots.
As for whether Suaalii should be allowed to represent NSW in the State of Origin until 2025, I say yes he definitely should.
He is playing in the NRL and is eligible to represent his state if chosen. Also, as a New South Welshman I want us picking our best available players to beat the Maroons. You know Queensland wouldn't hesitate about picking him if they could.
WARREN: I get the argument that he is contracted to play rugby league until 2024 but the fact that he wants away from the game makes it a little tough to watch him play week-in, week-out.
But NSW need to be picking their best players and if Suaalii is adjudged to be in form by coach Brad Fittler then he should be selected.
It will be interesting to see if he returns to the game in 2028 once his rugby contract is complete or if he will in fact stick with union. It all depends on how he performs and it may be that he thrives in a different sport.
We have seen it all before but after decades of seeing situations like these unfold, it is never handled smoothly.
