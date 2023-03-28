'We don't talk about that stuff': Griffin's future no distraction for Dragons players

The season's just a month old but Dragons hooker Moses Mbye admits his side is already "at a crossroad" heading into Saturday's clash with the Dolphins in Wollongong.
After a promising first-up win over the Titans in round two, the Dragons have conceded 80 points in losses to Brisbane and Cronulla in their last two outings.
Skipper Ben Hunt labelled the second-half effort against the Sharks "embarrassing" and "rubbish" in an aftermath that's thrust intense spotlight on the future of coach Anthony Griffin.
It's certain to become a weekly saga should losses continue to pile up, with Mbye saying it's something the players can only address on the field.
"For us, it doesn't really matter how we win this week we just have to make it happen," Mbye said.
"The reality is that it is only early, we're going into round five, [but] we are at a crossroad. We're desperate to quiet the noise down a little bit around us as a squad and as a club.
"As a playing group, we need to show some accountability. There's only 17 blokes who crossed the line on the weekend, Hook (Griffin) doesn't come with us.
"When we're losing, we're going to be talking about coaches and club stuff. Until we win games, it's just gonna keep popping its head up, especially around Hook's situation.
"We are at a crossroad and we need to make a decision as a group what way we want to go. That's just the reality of it.
"We get to make that decision, if it's going to be a throwaway year or not. We just need to get results and get wins and we can put all the rest of the stuff to bed for a bit."
With the club already doing its due diligence on other coaching candidates, the distraction promises to be an ongoing one, but Mbye said it's not something the playing group has discussed.
"As a playing group we need to address our performance, we don't need to address anything else," Mbye said.
"I think everyone knows that it's not an ideal situation, but I think the game's become pretty resilient to the fact that this is the way it operates. Players are pretty resilient to that talk now.
"The noise around it's warranted. We've got 24 hour media coverage that we need to get content for, so I understand that it's going to be around. It's not something we really talk about.
"We can't control who's making decisions about coaches, we can only control the results. If we win, we're gonna have positive headlines and we can start talking about footy."
Top of the list is how to address dismal second-half showings that have seen them blown out of the water despite solid starts.
"Obviously our second halves are killing us at the minute," Mbye said.
"I don't know if, if we're running out of gas or not, but we're just not coming out of the sheds the way we start the games.
"Both weeks back to back we just haven't come out of the shed. You can only really put it down to attitude, there's definitely no excuses.
"We're leaking 30-plus unanswered points in the second half. It doesn't matter who you're playing, if someone's gonna score 30 points [on you] in the second half, you're not gonna win the game."
Anthony Griffin named an unchanged 17 for the Wollongong showdown on Tuesday, though Jack de Belin may prove a late inclusion after being named on the extended bench alongside Talatau Amone.
Five-eighth Jayden Sullivan is free to play against the Dolphins after taking the early guilty plea and fines to a pair of dangerous contact charges arising out of the Sharks loss.
Dragons squad v Dolphins, WIN Stadium, Saturday
1. Tyrell Sloan
2. Mathew Feagai
3. Moses Suli
4. Zac Lomax
5. Mikaele Ravalawa
6. Jayden Sullivan
7. Ben Hunt
8. Francis Molo
9. Moses Mbye
10. Blake Lawrie
11. Ben Murdoch-Masila
12. Jaydn Su'A
13. Jack Bird
14. Jacob Liddle
15. Zane Musgrove
16. Toby Couchman
17. Josh Kerr
18. Michael Molo
19. Tautau Moga
20. Jaiyden Hunt
21. Talatau Amone
22. Jack de Belin
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
