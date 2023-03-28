Illawarra Mercury
'We don't talk about that stuff': Griffin's future no distraction for Dragons players

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 28 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:00pm
Moses Mbye says the Dragons playing group hasn't felt the need to address speculation surrounding the future of coach Anthony Griffin, Picture by Anna Warr
The season's just a month old but Dragons hooker Moses Mbye admits his side is already "at a crossroad" heading into Saturday's clash with the Dolphins in Wollongong.

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

