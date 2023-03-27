Motorists will face altered traffic conditions on Nowra Bridge during April to allow for night works to take place.
Changes include lane closures, intermittent stop/slow traffic conditions, and reduced speeds of 40kmh.
Works will be conducted from 6pm and 7am, between April 2 and 30, along sections of the Princes Highway, Scenic Drive, and Bolong and Illaroo roads, weather permitting.
The Nowra Bridge project site will shut down for the Easter long weekend, from 6pm on April 6 to 7am on April 11, and for Anzac Day from 6pm April 24 to 7am April 26.
Reduced speed limits near work zones will continue to be enforced. Electronic signs will be in place before and during these changes.
Motorists are advised to drive to conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Pedestrian access will be maintained during night works, however there may be some changes.
