Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Warilla High School's break times not cut, NSW Education

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated March 28 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Claims of reduced student breaks to eat and use the toilet at Warilla High School as the school combats a "violent streak", have been denied by NSW Education. Picture by Adam McLean
Claims of reduced student breaks to eat and use the toilet at Warilla High School as the school combats a "violent streak", have been denied by NSW Education. Picture by Adam McLean

A Year 9 student at Warilla High School is so concerned about "terrible violence" at his school and alleged shortened break times due to the violence, he's pleading with the Illawarra Mercury for help.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.