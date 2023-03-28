A Year 9 student at Warilla High School is so concerned about "terrible violence" at his school and alleged shortened break times due to the violence, he's pleading with the Illawarra Mercury for help.
There is a growing "violent streak" at the school and fights are erupting, in part, due to ongoing issues at Shellharbour Marina, principal Michelle Brook said in a since-deleted open letter to the community.
The teen who contacted the Mercury asked for his name not to be mentioned due to fears he will be "punished for speaking the truth".
"The constant fights and scuffles occurring between students is outrageous," he said.
"It has gotten to the point where we have two plain clothes security guards stationed out front of our school and police officers patrolling the school at breaks."
The teen alleges expelled students return to the school looking for students they want to fight.
He is also concerned that students' break and toilet times have been slashed, and students moved inside when fights occur.
A NSW Department of Education spokeswoman declined to comment on security measures, and denied breaks had been reduced.
"Students are always allowed adequate breaks," she said.
However, on rare occasions, she said schools may ask students to remain in a particular area for a short period of time.
The spokeswoman declined to provide details on how many fights have occurred and how often students are moved inside during breaks.
"The principal has strongly and appropriately communicated about anti-social behaviour and clearly stated high expectations of all students," she said.
While there has been a recent increase in violent incidents by a small number of students, the spokeswoman said schools are overwhelmingly safe places for children and young people.
A concerned parent posted to social media that it is a basic human right to have a half-hour break within five hours.
"If this was work the union would be involved. Our kids have a right to time to eat, drink and go to the bathroom," they posted.
The parent accused Ms Brook of blaming students in her letter, rather than taking any responsibility.
"If responsibility started from the top I'd be more inclined to support the school's approach," they posted.
"If the reduced breaks continue then I will be calling on the education department to step in."
A marina eatery worker, who asked not to be named, said youth anti-social behaviour at the marina in Shell Cove is confronting and aggressive.
The worker alleges the misbehaving teens are male and female, aged 13 to 17 years.
"Woolworth has had staff abuse [sic] and hit by these kids and there was a fight by a group of kids a few weeks ago, they bash [sic] one kid inside Woolworth," they said.
"The thing that is most annoying is the cops saying there is nothing they can do bout it. It's time the cops start taking these kids to there parents or charging them and taking it to court.
"Something need to be done before we loss more customer or visitors to this beautiful place."
A Shellharbour City Council spokeswoman said a coordinated and considered response to the anti-social behaviour is appropriate.
"Council is working with a range of stakeholders including the Lake Illawarra Area Command to improve community safety."
