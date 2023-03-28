A snacking guide for competitive athletes

Recipes and food to help you fuel your body in the most effective way possible. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Whether you're a competitive athlete or just someone who likes to stay active, you know that proper nutrition is key to maintaining your performance. But with so much different advice and opinions out there, it can be hard to figure out what's actually best for you. That's why we've put together this snacking guide for athletes, complete with both the science and the delicious recipes to help you fuel your body in the most effective way possible.

Why do athletes need to snack?

Active individuals of all ages, levels, and sports would benefit from frequent snacking to fuel their activity and recovery. While sedentary individuals don't require excess nutrition, athletes that don't eat enough are more prone to fatigue and injury due to a lack of energy and nutrients. Healthy snacking allows athletes to sustain their activity level and keep a steady stream of needed nutrients going into their bodies throughout the day.

Having consistent snacks throughout the day also prevents drastic dips in blood sugar which can cause lightheadedness or other progress-reducing symptoms. They don't need to be complicated or costly either, often a simple piece of fruit or a handful of nuts can provide the quick energy and nutrients that an athlete needs.

What kinds of snacks are best for athletes

If you're an athlete you know that in order to perform you need to find the right balance of macronutrients to fulfil your needs. Those who are active need to lean towards snacks that are high in protein and complex carbohydrates such as fruit bars, trail mix or protein bars. If you're looking to build muscle and recover we would recommend finding the best beef jerky and ruminant meat source you can find since these also provide a good amount of micronutrients.

Choosing healthy snacks that are rich in both carbohydrates and protein will give athletes sustained energy and refuel muscle glycogen. The key is finding the right match between taste and individual nutritional needs, which can vary depending on the sport you pursue. The body-builder will have vastly different needs than a Muay Thai athlete who predominantly relies on muscle glycogen through cardiovascular output.

The benefits of snacking for athletes

While intermittent fasting and calorie restriction are great for some people, those who are physically active need to program their diets to benefit performance. There are a range of benefits that come from well-planned snacking when needed, this includes the following.

Consistent energy

As well as getting all the important nutrients throughout the day, eating small, healthy snacks when feeling hungry helps to fuel the body consistently, providing energy for intense training sessions and competition.

Weight control

Not only does snacking help with providing nutrients, but it can also help athletes control their weight more easily as it prevents them from overeating during meals by curbing hunger.

Better digestion

When you eat larger meals in one sitting your body has a difficult time processing all these foods, especially if you're eating higher protein diets. The key to better absorption of minerals is more frequent meal times. This can easily be achieved through snacking.

Less stress and better sleep

Healthy snacking can even support wellness strategies as it can help with sleep and stress management due to increased nutrient intake. If you're an athlete and restricting calories it can be detrimental to your sleep and leave you susceptible to stress.

How to get enough nutrients while snacking

While snacking and increasing the calories you consume is a great strategy to maintain performance, calories alone are not the key to success. You should also consider what nutrients you are consuming through those calories. It can be very complicated as the food quality can vary and not always correlate with nutritional profiles you find online.

The key to ensuring high nutrient density is consuming high-quality organic and unprocessed foods wherever possible. You'd be surprised at how many store-bought goods lack nutrients, whether that be from the excessive processing or the fact it was farmed in poor conditions. Not only will this make you healthier but it will also keep you satiated as the body is satisfied by the high nutrient content.

If you're wanting to improve nutrient density we recommend always choosing to consume snacks that are unprocessed as possible, think fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, seeds or nuts. Some great advice would be to only stick to the perimeter of the supermarkets as this is generally where the least processed foods are displayed.

Additional snack ideas for athletes

It is all good to understand what foods you should be eating but the key is consistency. Unless you're a robot you'll want to find something that works for you and can maintain in the long run so here are some creative and delicious snack ideas that you might enjoy.

Protein pancakes

These pancakes are made with oats, whole eggs, cottage cheese and banana. It provides a great balance of protein, fat and carbohydrate that will keep you going for the long haul. They can also be made in advance if you're planning your weekly food preparation.

Hummus and Veggies

This is a classic snack that can be quickly thrown together or pre-prepared in bulk. The combination of fibre and plant-based proteins is an excellent source of energy. Make sure you use fresh hummus as this will offer the best taste and nutrients.

Greek Yoghourt Smoothie

If you feel like a change from your conventional smoothies you can try a greek yoghourt smoothie. This includes greek yoghourt and protein powder. You can also add in fruits depending on taste such as blueberries or bananas.

Key takeaways

While there's no one-size-fits-all snack recommendation for athletes, it's important that athletes focus on finding choices that are nutritious, provide energy, and are easy to digest. Eating a variety of nutrient-rich snacks can help supply the body with essential nutrients while providing extra energy needed during physical activity.