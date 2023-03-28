A woman and child have been flown to hospital, after their SUV and a truck collided north of Nowra.
Emergency services were called to the accident scene on Moss Vale Road about 9am on Tuesday.
Paramedics treated the female SUV driver and a 10-year-old girl at the scene, before both were flown by helicopter to hospital.
The woman was airlifted in a serious condition and taken to St George Hospital.
The girl was taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.
The truck driver - a man believed to be in his 30s - was uninjured, and taken for mandatory testing.
As police commence an investigation they've called on anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
Moss Vale Road is closed in both directions and traffic diversions are in place. Diversions for light vehicles only:
This diversion is not suitable for heavy vehicles. Heavy vehicle drivers should park up and wait or delay their journey.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
