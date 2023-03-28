The tight election race in the seat of Kiama would suggest some voters were concerned about the charges hanging over Gareth Ward's head.
Mr Ward was charged with historical sexual and indecent assault charges last year.
He appeared in Nowra Local Court on Tuesday to formally enter a not guilty plea to all five charges.
"I am incredibly confident that I will prove my innocence when given the opportunity," Mr Ward said.
During the election campaign, Labor's Katelin McInerney never spoke of the charges, but did talk about the parliamentary suspension that arose from them.
As of 5pm, Mr Ward had moved 615 votes ahead of Ms McInerney after preferences.
On a two-candidate preferred vote, Mr Ward had 50.8 per cent, while Ms McInerney had 49.2 per cent of the vote.
In the two-party preferred calculations, there were more than 5000 exhausted votes (where not all boxes were numbered), so if they were in play, the election could have ended up very different.
Sources say Mr Ward will take the seat by a narrow majority after preferences, with just over 50 per cent of the vote.
Though Premier-elect is still looking for a Labor win.
"We're still very hopeful and I think in the commanding position to win that seat," Mr Minns said.
He also repeated his pledge not to "negotiate" with Mr Ward in the event of a hung parliament.
This is far and away the closest contest Mr Ward has faced for the seat of Kiama - which he had held with a 12 per cent margin ahead of Saturday's poll.
The 2015 poll saw him finish with 58 per cent on a two-party preferred basis to Labor's Glenn Kolomeitz's 41 per cent.
In 2019 Mr Ward increased that to 62 per cent of the vote compared to Labor's Anthony Higgins on 37 per cent
In both those elections, Mr Ward's primary vote was high enough to see him elected before any preferences were distributed.
In this year's election, there were concerns from local Liberals that the party fielding a candidate would cause problems for Mr Ward.
However, that hasn't been a factor with Melanie Gibbons - the most high-profile of the last-minute Liberals dropped in local seats - polling the lowest percentages of those four candidates at just 11.5 per cent.
Liberal first-timers Mikayla Barnes, Noah Shipp and Joel Johnson all polled higher than that.
The unusually close race in Kiama strongly suggests that the court case was a factor for some voters.
Especially after former Premier Dominic Perrottet said on the campaign trail that he would support a fresh parliamentary ban on Mr Ward should he win.
That likely gave quite a few voters pause for thought.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
