Shellharbour residents fired up over risk from tall trees

Nina Culleton and Michael Matthesius had been asking Shellharbour City Council to trim the trees outside their homes long before the fire started.
The Shellharbour residents of Mary Street have a strip of council-owned bushland directly in front of their properties.
The bushland includes trees that tower over their homes and has power lines running through them.
Ms Culleton said she had been trying for months to get council to trim the trees, but to no avail.
"The council keep telling me that the trees are the responsibility of Endeavour Energy to protect their asset," Ms Culleton said.
"I keep saying 'mate these trees are on your land. They are your trees - you are responsible for them'."
Matters took a turn for the worse two weeks ago when a branch fell onto the power lines and started a fire - which neighbour Mr Matthesius said was the second time it had happened.
"I was fortunate the both times I was at home when these incidents happened," Mr Matthesius said.
"One of the times the flames were that high that the ashes were hitting the front of my house. I was standing on my veranda with a hose hosing my house down until the fire brigade got there.
"If I wasn't there I would have lost my house because I live in a pole timber home."
He said his son had been hit by a falling branch, adding that council's responses have been "embarrassing".
"We're just concerned about how big these trees are getting and a lot of them are on a massive lean," he said.
"We've got massive branches going across our driveway. We're talking about 50cm in diameter if not more."
A council spokesperson confirmed the land was council's responsibility.
"The area is a small patch of bush," the spokesperson said.
"Council undertakes vegetation maintenance as required, including weed treatment, tree trimming and removal. Tree work near power lines is undertaken by Endeavour Energy.
"Council has undertaken tree works in this location previously and is liaising with Endeavour Energy to determine if works are required near the power lines."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
