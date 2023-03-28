Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Education

Welding simulator gives Dapto High students a taste of steel

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 28 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 12:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie Fraser, visor down, and Riley McCann use the augmented reality welding simulators at Dapto High School. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Charlie Fraser, visor down, and Riley McCann use the augmented reality welding simulators at Dapto High School. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Between classes, students at Dapto High are swapping scores and seeing who is on top of the leaderboard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.