Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Dragons confirm arrival of Manly duo as Woods departs

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 28 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 1:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alec Tuitavake (left) and Viliami Fifita (right) will join the Dragons, effective immediately. Picture Dragons Media
Alec Tuitavake (left) and Viliami Fifita (right) will join the Dragons, effective immediately. Picture Dragons Media

St George Illawarra have confirmed the signing of Sea Eagles pair Viliami Fifita and Alec Tuitavake, effective immediately.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.