Dragons confirm arrival of Manly duo as Woods departs

St George Illawarra have confirmed the signing of Sea Eagles pair Viliami Fifita and Alec Tuitavake, effective immediately.
Highly-touted Fifita will be an immediate addition to the Dragons top 30 this season and remain at the club until at least the end of the 2025 season.
It ends a brief tug-of-war for his services after Sea Eagles CEO Tony Mestrov initially stated the northern beaches club wouldn't be releasing him from his deal.
Tuitavake will spend 2023 on a development contract before being upgraded to a top-30 contract until the end of next season.
"The opportunity to bring both Viliami and Alec to the Dragons continues to build our depth in the forward pack over the coming seasons," Dragons GM of football Ben Haran said.
"We feel both Viliami and Alec are at an age in which their potential for growth over the coming years is significant and, in their own way, they each provide a point of difference that complements our current roster."
The deals form part of a player swap that will see veteran prop Aaron Woods released from the final year of his contract to link with Manly.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
