Amid a push for cashless gaming machines to be introduced, rather than trialed, an Illawarra problem gaming expert said an urgent solution is needed.
In a three-month period last year, Wollongong's gamblers lost $53m to poker machines, the LGA had the second highest poker machine profits in regional NSW.
Labor's policy going into Saturday's NSW election was a trial of 500 cashless poker machines across NSW. Also cash feed-in limits reduced in new machines from $5000 to $500, and a buyback scheme targeted to acquire 2000 machines over five years.
GambleAware Illawarra and Southern NSW community coordinator Joseph Lyons has seen first-hand how problem gambling leads to financial challenges, relationship breakdowns, homelessness and depression.
"It can affect up to 10 other people around that individual," he said.
People in lower socio-economic areas are more affected, and many don't admit they've got a problem due to the stigma around problem gambling.
"A lot of vulnerable people use it as a coping strategy for issues they've got in life," Mr Lyons said.
"It can cause physiological, spiritual, physical, social and vocational issues. A lot of people become so focused they ignore their jobs and their families because of their addiction."
Wesley Mission CEO and gambling reform advocate, Reverend Stu Cameron, said there is no need for another trial.
"The evidence for a cashless card is there. The technology is there, with NSW casinos committed to implementing them within two years. Most importantly, the community appetite for this reform is very much there," he said.
A recent YouGov survey, commissioned by Wesley Mission, found 76 per cent of NSW adults support the introduction of cashless gambling cards, not another trial.
Mr Lyons said Australia has more than 20 per cent of the world's electric gaming machines (such as pokies).
"Each year $20 billion is spent on gambling in Australia, $12b of that is on electric gaming machines," he said.
"There's 100,000 electric gaming machines in NSW."
GambleAware offers free, unlimited help to individuals with a gambling problem and their families. Assistance can be given face-to-face, via video call, on the phone. No referral is needed.
For help visit GambleAware at gambleaware.nsw.gov.au or call 1800 858 858.
Some of the issues and signs you might see in yourself or your love one:
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
