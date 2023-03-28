We all love taking a photo of the beach, but what if we could harness them in the name of science?
A citizen science app means these photos could be extremely valuable to monitor changing coastlines and even predict the impacts of big storms.
Shellharbour City Council has partnered with the global citizen science program CoastSnap, a program created by the University of NSW Water Research Laboratory and the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment.
The crowd-sourcing method, involves a stainless steel phone cradle installation that people can put their phone into to take a photo which they then upload to the CoastSnap app.
"We invite the public to put their smartphones into [the camera cradle] and basically that camera cradle controls the position and angle of the photo that's taken and what that means is, it's always the same photo that's taken at that location," Dr Mitchell Harley, senior lecturer at the University of NSW said.
"Because of that we can actually use all of the collection of images that the community takes to actually understand how our coastline at particular location is changing over time."
The stainless steel 'phone cradles' have been installed in four separate locations in Shellharbour: Shell Cove Harbour Breakwater South, Windang Island, Warilla South Beach, and Shellharbour North Beach.
Dr Harley said they are particularly interested in the precise impacts of large storm events on the coastline. Before the app, generally photos would be taken after the storm when he said it's crucial to have the before-and-after photos.
"We can really get a much better measurements of what the impacts of these storms are at each site, and that changes from beach to beach, like the effects are very local," he said.
"That's where CoastSnap plays a valuable role in capturing these local and high resolution effects of these big storms."
So, how do they plan to use your ocean photos for coastal management?
In the short-term they are looking at early warning systems - creating predictive models for storms.
"To use the information to actually be able to know when these storms occur. Where exactly they will be, the impacts, and actually get a lot better predictions of where the impacts might occur based on all these images," he said.
Local councils can use this information to make planning decisions.
"That really helps plan emergency evacuations or closing roads."
In the long-term Dr Harley said the app could assist with coastal management such as where roads should be built and housing density in vulnerable areas. The images could also monitor climate change impacts and sea level rising.
The first Shellharbour CoastSnap phone cradle was installed at Shell Cove Harbour Breakwater South in November 2022, all four have now been installed.
The CoastSnap program started in 2017 in Sydney's Northern Beaches, it now has over 300 stations in 25 countries.
The Shellharbour project is supported by Shellharbour City Council with technical and financial assistance provided by the NSW Government through its Coastal Management Program.
"We would all like to leave coastlines in better shape than we found them, for future generations and that starts with being able to understand how they're changing," Dr Harley said.
The CoastSnap app can be downloaded on the Apple app store or Google Play.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
