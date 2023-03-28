Widening the path at Bulli Beach will help reduce "interactions" between cyclists and pedestrians, while part of the beach needs to be fenced off for safety, Wollongong City Council says.
The path is popular for pedestrians, cyclists, joggers and dog walkers, and at busy times such as weekends there may not be enough space for people on wheels and those on foot.
Plans on public exhibition would include widening the path to 4pm between Park Rd and Farrell Rd, and building a fence along a section of the "cliff" above Bulli Beach.
"The Trinity Row path is very popular and experiences significant crowding," the council said.
"We believe the wider path will improve safety for the many users of the path."
The solid-rail fence, along a stretch of the beach stretching north from the Bulli Point car park, was needed because the widened path would take it closer to rocky areas on the beach, the council says. Another fence will separate the playground.
"The Trinity Row upgrades will also include new fences to keep path users away from the edge of the embankment and rocks below, and to separate the playground from shared path traffic," the council said.
"A new railing along a section of the shared path is required as the new path is quite close to the edge of the embankment and rocks on the beach.
"This railing has been designed and is a requirement to comply with current regulatory standards and guidelines."
Works are scheduled to start mid-year, and will also include upgrading the picnic shelter on Waniora Point.
Concrete paths will be built from the picnic shelter to the existing cafe, when that building is renovated
These are all part of upgrades to council property around the Bulli foreshore which was outlined by the council in 2019.
Ten projects were listed in that 2019 outline, including the playground upgrade completed last year.
They included renewal of access to the beach, a new equal access shelter, flood mitigation work, enlargement of the stormwater pipe and a future shared path link to Bulli train station.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
