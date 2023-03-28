Illawarra Mercury
Bulli path to be widened, beach 'cliff' fenced

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated March 28 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 4:30pm
The shared path at Bulli Beach can get crowded.
Widening the path at Bulli Beach will help reduce "interactions" between cyclists and pedestrians, while part of the beach needs to be fenced off for safety, Wollongong City Council says.

