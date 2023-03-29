KICKOFF: Dragons coaching call must be bold, not sold

By now, people are well-versed in the shortlist of candidates supposedly in the running to replace Dragons coach Anthony Griffin should the club elect not to extend his deal beyond this season.
The latter part of that sentence is a disclaimer. At this juncture, Griffin's departure seems a matter of when, not if. In the broader scheme of things, that's an NRL coach's perpetual state of being.
It's a reality Griffin is all-too familiar with given his past experience. For his part, the only true frustration he's exhibited appears to be the fact he's the one who has to front up and answer questions about it.
Unfortunately, it's long been the case at the Dragons. Griffin's predecessor Paul McGregor was constantly forced to answer for, discuss, or justify decisions that were not his.
You can argue all day over whether the club has gone the right away about its due diligence on the head coaching position, but as Ben Hunt said on Sunday night "It's not going to go away now."
In reality, the club was damned if it did, damned if it didn't. Rugby league is a leaky game, joint-venture's leakier ships than most.
Regardless of how the club went about the tricky process, it wouldn't have stayed secret for long.
It was never going to be pretty, but the board wouldn't be doing its job if it wasn't looking to the future and, if the club must do away with one thing that has hamstrung it over the years, it's short-term thinking.
Sacking Griffin at the end of last season, as so many have suggested the club should have, would have been another example it.
More than that, it would have been a rinse and repeat of what's brought it to this point.
The club parted ways with McGregor late in the 2020 season without a replacement in mind and without the proper time to do its due diligence on his successor.
It was a continuation of the decision-making that's been reactionary, rushed, and given far more weight to potential backlash than genuine vision.
It's where the irony in the aforementioned shortlist of candidates lies. In fact, run through it in detail, it's a virtual indictment of the club's own decision-making.
Jason Ryles, Dean Young and Ben Hornby are coaches on the rise and greats of the club. That would be a big tick in the eyes of some fanbases but, for large sections of the Red V faithful, it's enough to put a line through them.
For whatever reason, there remains an unshakeable belief that only 'someone from the outside' can do the job. It's a sentiment to which the club has long given too much weight to.
Following McGregor's departure, this column stated that the club should back Dean Young for the job. Like any argument in favour of other candidates, it was an educated guess.
What would've happened had things gone that way is a less educated guess. Rookie coaches sink or swim and you never know which until they're already in the pool.
Given the 'jobs for the boys' backlash that would have inevitably ensued, it would have been a brave call, no doubt. Instead, the club went with the safer 'outsider' in Griffin, an easier sell at the time.
It's easy to preach from the pulpit of hindsight, but if Young had tried and failed, would it have been a bigger waste than the past two and a bit years?
The fact there's a push to bring him back now tells you the club made the wrong call then, not necessarily by the outcome of the decision, but by what informed it.
Hornby was an assistant to McGregor for several seasons before being made a sacrificial lamb, as many assistants have been at the hands of boards looking to dodge tough decisions.
The staff needed an 'outside voice', or so the line went. It makes two candidates on the club's current shortlist that it had and let go.
Ryles is reportedly at the top of it, though other reports have him drifting as a possibility and firming as mastercoach Craig Bellamy's successor in Melbourne.
The outsider mentality would seemingly disqualify him from the jump regardless, unless those loudly preaching it three years ago have changed their tune.
If they haven't, other candidates Des Hasler and Shane Flanagan would no doubt hold great appeal. It's certainly not hard to make a case for the latter.
There's also been talk of succession plans. It makes some mode of sense in the way a perennial top-four club like South Sydney managed it with the Wayne Bennett-Jason Demetriou handover.
The Wests Tigers current predicament illustrates the difficulty with the model for a club bereft of recent success. Perhaps that too was a decision aimed at placating influential, and relentlessly critical, media voices.
In the Dragons present case, it has a look of an each-way bet, the type the club has consistently made for sparing returns.
Truth is the shortlist is stellar. All have their strong points, all carry different risks. This column isn't about endorsing any particular one of them. It's not about dis-endorsing or critiquing Griffin either.
It's really a plea for decision-makers to give a little less regard to the PR of it, and little more to the overall vision of it.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
