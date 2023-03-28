An "up-and-coming" rugby league player who moved from New Zealand to pursue the sport has confessed to assaulting a police officer after he was kicked out of a Fairy Meadow music festival last month.
Phoenix Vetenibua-Finnerty, who played in the St George Illawarra junior team last year, was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old Cringila man pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer in execution of duty and failing to leave a premises when required.
Court documents revealed Vetenibua-Finnerty was one of the many revellers who attended the For the Love festival at Thomas Dalton Park on Sunday, February 26.
But his evening turned sour when two security guards noticed he was "swaying and unsteady" while lined up to buy a drink about 5.40pm.
The guards approached Vetenibua-Finnerty and attempted to eject him from the festival due to intoxication. He started walking with them but as they reached the front gate, Vetenibua-Finnerty refused to leave.
His continued refusal prompted the guards to call for extra help from police. Officers explained to him he was required to leave, to which Vetenibua-Finnerty responded: "I'm not that intoxicated".
Vetenibua-Finnerty then suddenly turned around and pushed an officer in the chest, causing him to take a step backwards.
Police then took Vetenibua-Finnerty to the ground and handcuffed him. He was taken to Wollongong police station where he was subsequently charged.
In court, defence lawyer Analise Ritchie argued her client's actions sat at the lower end of seriousness.
"It's certainly not an excuse, but it is an ordinary example of this offending," she said, adding that authorities had taken his youth into account.
Magistrate Mark Douglass told Vetenibua-Finnerty that while his behaviour may seem minor, the outcome may have been far worse.
"You could have injured these officers. They're vulnerable, they're the ones who have to do this for a living," he said.
"Keep your hands to yourself."
Vetenibua-Finnerty was handed a 12-month conditional release order without conviction.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
