NRLW players will finally get the security of signing deals for this season after head office agreed to open the contracting window for 2023.
Under an agreement struck by the NRL and Rugby League Players' Association, clubs will be able to officially sign players for the season from Wednesday.
The NRL and RLPA agreed to the financial terms for the women's collective bargaining agreement in February, but spent the past six weeks hammering out the finer conditions of bridging deals.
Clubs have spent the past five months talking with players and making verbal offers, but until this point none have been legally binding.
The news comes too late for at least one player, with rookie Tayla Curtis having a two-year offer at St George Illawarra worth $64,000 gone to waste when she ruptured her ACL this month.
Almost every other player has been training and playing in state competitions with the same risk hanging over their head, creating significant stress and anxiety.
When clubs begin signing on Wednesday, they will have a $900,000 salary cap to work with for their 24-woman squad, which will go out to $1,518,000 by 2027.
The confirmation is expected to start a frenzy of movement, with the Dragons reportedly facing a mass exodus of Jillaroos stars including Emma Tonegato, Keeley Davis and Taliah Fuimaono.
"We are extremely excited to be officially opening the contract window for the 2023 NRL Women's Premiership," NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said.
"This is a watershed moment for rugby league.
"We are pleased to have agreed the key terms of the NRLW contracting model with the RLPA and clubs resulting in a landmark new salary cap, minimum wage and player benefits.
"For the first time, elite female players have the opportunity to sign multi-year contracts with 10 NRLW Clubs, which provides these players with long term security and certainty.
"The Commission's investment in the women's game is being prioritised at all levels. This is an important step forward, and one of many we will be taking in the future."
A draw for this year's nine-round regular season and two-week finals series will be released next week, with the competition to begin on the weekend of July 22-23.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.