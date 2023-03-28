Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Relief for female stars as NRLW contracting window finally opens

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 28 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons vice-captain Keeley Davis is reportedly in the sights of NRLW rivals. Picture by Anna Warr
Dragons vice-captain Keeley Davis is reportedly in the sights of NRLW rivals. Picture by Anna Warr

NRLW players will finally get the security of signing deals for this season after head office agreed to open the contracting window for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.