Singer-songwriter Katy Steele has included Wollongong on a massive national tour later this year.
The Little Birdy star's Big Star tour will hit Bulli's Heritage Hotel on July 7.
The Perth artist Katy Steele has shared her latest offering today - a sparkly alt-pop track Come And See Me, written, recorded and produced entirely in her home studio.
Read more: Check out April's gig guide
"'This song was born when we were asked to contribute a song for a travel campaign that never eventuated," Steele said.
"We were trying to capture the spontaneity of two people travelling exploring new terrain and looking for a new landscape.
"We were drawn to the classic feel of those 80s hits with the big synths and wanted the song to feel nostalgic, like hearing a classic track for the first time."
It's included of her second studio album, Big Star, that's due out on Friday June 9.
To get tickets for the Wollongong gig of the tour, which is presented by Double J, go here
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.