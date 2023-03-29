Excitement is building ahead of the launch of Cricket Illawarra's inaugural Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame will be launched to coincide with Cricket Illawarra's end of season presentation night on Friday, April 14 at The Fraternity Club in Fairy Meadow.
The first five inductees into the Hall of Fame are Illawarra players who have played Test cricket for Australia.
They are:
Jaques and his family have indicated they will be at the launch.
The families of each of these inductees will receive a trophy as a reminder of the stellar careers of their Test players.
As far as the Hall of Fame is concerned, current and previous players and officials should realise that we are all standing on the shoulders of champions such as the five Illawarra Test players whom we are inducting tonight into Ci's Hall of Fame.- Cricket Illawarra president Andrew Maher
In his foreword to the booklet prepared for the launch of the Hall of Fame, Cricket Illawarra president Andrew Maher stated:
People wishing to attend can do so. The cost of the combined CI's end of season presentation evening and Hall of Fame launch is $60 per person and includes a three course meal.
Reservations and the purchase of tickets can be done by following the links on https://www.facebook.com/illawarracricket
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
