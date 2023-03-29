Dave Gregory, who was Australia's first Test captain in 1877.

Tom Garrett Jr., the youngest Test player in the First Test, Tom remained the youngest Australian Test player ( 18 years 232 days ) until Ian Craig in 1952 - 1953.

Ruby Monaghan became Wollongong's first female Test cricketer, when, at just 18 years of age, she played for Australia in Brisbane in the first ever women's Test match.

Brian Taber was so enthusiastic about his cricket that at age 14 he was playing in the morning in Balgownie Cricket Club's Under 16 team. In the afternoon, he was seen running around with the men in Balgownie's first grade team.