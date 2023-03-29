Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Jack Bostock ready to make his mark for the Dolphins in Wollongong

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated March 29 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Bostock dives over to score for the Dolphins in a pre-season game. Picture by Bradley Kanaris/Getty
Jack Bostock dives over to score for the Dolphins in a pre-season game. Picture by Bradley Kanaris/Getty

He always dreamed of making his NRL debut at WIN Stadium, but Jack Bostock could never have imagined that it would come against the Dragons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.