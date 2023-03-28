Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Hawks

Illawarra Hawks retain homegrown talent Harry Morris as development player

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
March 29 2023 - 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Morris working hard at a Hawks training session at the Snakepit last year. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Harry Morris working hard at a Hawks training session at the Snakepit last year. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Harry Morris will continue to develop his craft in Wollongong, after the Hawks announced they will retain the Illawarra junior for the NBL24 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.