Harry Morris will continue to develop his craft in Wollongong, after the Hawks announced they will retain the Illawarra junior for the NBL24 season.
The Hawks announced on Wednesday morning that the 20-year-old had inked a new deal as a development player. The stretch forward suited up for four appearances with Illawarra last season, and hopes to continue building at the club.
"I thoroughly enjoyed my first season and am looking forward to continuing to learn from Jacob (Jackomas), our coaches, and the senior players," Morris said.
"Being a part of the Hawks program was something I always aspired to as a junior and I am thrilled to have my stay extended in to a second season."
Morris is currently representing the Hawks in the NBL1 East competition alongside Will 'Davo' Hickey, who also recently inked a new contract with the NBL club. Illawarra's roster for their next NBL campaign includes co-captains Tyler Harvey and Sam Froling, Justin Robinson, Wani Swaka Lo Buluk and Dan Grida.
Hawks general manager Mat Campbell said Morris had embraced his first season in the professional ranks, and he looked forward to seeing the young gun continue to develop.
"The NBL1 season with Illawarra will provide Harry a platform to expand his game and take on greater responsibility at the offensive end," Campbell said.
"Harry's progress is a great example for local juniors and shows the pathway on offer from our local associations to the elite level."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
