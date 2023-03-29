A University of Wollongong student has learnt his fate in court for a drunken attack against a woman earlier this year.
Zheng Fang, 25, was drinking with the victim at her address before they attended the Illawarra Hotel with a group of friends about 11.30pm on January 12.
Fang was asked to leave due to intoxication and started walking home with the victim, tendered court documents stated.
An argument ensued and the victim walked off in an attempt to get away from Fang, however he struck her, causing her to fall to the ground.
The woman got back up and continued walking, managing to get out of Fang's sight. Her friends left the hotel to return home to the victim, and noticed Fang at the front door.
The woman and Fang began arguing in her bedroom.
As she sat on her bed, Fang asked "did you insult me" to which she responded "no". He then slapped her in the face, asked the same question, and slapped her again - causing her head to hit the wall.
The sound prompted the woman's friends to enter the bedroom and ask what happened, to which Fang said "you can call the police ... I've made a mistake".
The victim was crying and police arrested Fang at the unit shortly after.
Fang pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
Defence lawyer Sian Aldis said Fang was "heavily, heavily intoxicated" at the time of offending with "emotions running high".
"While all domestic violence offences are serious, I ask your honour to take into account that they are at the lower end of the scale," she said.
Magistrate Mark Douglass refused to not record a conviction, but accepted Fang expressed "genuine remorse".
"There were blows to the head and face," Magistrate Douglass said. "My role is to deter you and others from committing such offences."
Fang was handed a conditional release order with conviction for 12 months.
An apprehended violence order was also put in place for two years to protect the victim.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or family violence contact the national sexual assault, domestic violence counselling service 24-hour helpline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.