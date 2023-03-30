Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

Hot Property Illawarra: Why it could be a great time for this Oak Flats couple to sell their home

March 30 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan and Wendy Rigby this week listed the Lang Street, Oak Flats home. Picture: Sylvia Liber
Allan and Wendy Rigby this week listed the Lang Street, Oak Flats home. Picture: Sylvia Liber

It's Thursday, and you know what that means - it's time for your free weekly property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.