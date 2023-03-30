Hot Property Illawarra: Why it could be a great time for this Oak Flats couple to sell their home

It's Thursday, and you know what that means - it's time for your free weekly property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
During the first half of March there is usually a surge in people putting their home up for sale.
However, this autumn in the Illawarra and across the country that rush has cooled, according to new figures.
However, some believe this autumn season is still a suitable time of year to put a home on the market, as motivated buyers remain out there, and there are sellers who remain realistic in their expectations.
We spoke to Allan and Wendy Rigby, who recently listed the Oak Flats home they've owned for more than a decade, about the potential benefits of selling in the current market.
On the topic of selling, Illawarra home owners who are doing so are still overwhelmingly coming out on top, a new report suggests.
More than 99 per cent of Wollongong home owners who re-sold in the last three months of 2022 made a profit.
Meanwhile, every single home that was re-sold in the Kiama LGA during the same time took home a profit.
One of Wollongong's northern suburbs has featured in a national list of locations where property values are reportedly well-prepared to weather any predicted economic downturn.
National property analytics and negotiations company Hello Haus has identified nine suburbs they say are "recession-proof", where house values would either hold steady or increase in the event of a recession.
Among the nine recession-proof suburbs named is Bulli.
Still in the northern suburbs, the news that the long-standing Scarborough Hotel is on the market resulted in an outpouring of views on social media about what the next owner's plans could or should be for the venue.
The heritage-listed building has been owned by WIN since the mid-1980s.
We spoke to local residents and historians about their vision for the pub's future.
Finally, a Warrawong home, on the market for the first time in more than 45 years, sold minutes after it was passed in at auction.
The home was snapped up by a local buyer.
The selling agent gave us the lowdown on the sale in this week's Under The Hammer.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
