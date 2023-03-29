Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra girls gear up for 2023 junior Australian rules football season

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
March 29 2023 - 12:50pm
These Illawarra girls, wearing their respective local club jumpers, are part of this year's Sydney Swans Academy program. Picture by Adam McLean
Darcy Weber will embrace a whole new challenge in 2023 as she gets ready for the upcoming AFL Illawarra Juniors season.

