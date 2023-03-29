Darcy Weber will embrace a whole new challenge in 2023 as she gets ready for the upcoming AFL Illawarra Juniors season.
The Northern Districts midfielder will be among the hundreds of girls from across the region who pull on the boots for this year's competition, which gets under way on April 23. Ahead of the campaign, a come and try day will be held at Kiama's Bonaira Oval this Sunday from 10.30am.
While many new faces are set to attend that event, the Aussies rules field is familiar to Weber, who collected the best and fairest award in the under 13s division last year.
Weber will now take the step up a grade in 2023.
"The whole time I've been playing, I've been in the under 13s, so it's good to take that next up to 15s and 17s now," the teenager said.
"This is my fourth year playing AFL. I really like the team work and how the game is played, but also the friends you make and the community around AFL. I think that's really cool because you make so many new friends but you also build up your resilience and your fitness levels."
Weber is also among a group of more than 20 Illawarra girls who are part of this year's Sydney Swans Academy program. 2023 marks Weber's season year in the academy system.
"Last year I got picked in the Super 24, which is a squad from the academy that gets chosen to play against the GWS Academy in Albury. It was a good because we got to watch over our games and had specific coaches come in and help us with parts of the game," she said.
"I see the academy as a pathway to the top (AFLW), if I stick with it and keep building up my skills, because those women have really paved the way for us. It's been really good to be in that generation where it's really happening for women in AFL.
"There's lots of AFLW players that I look up to. They include Monique Conti, Aliesha Newman, Katie Brennan and Tayla Harris, they've been really influential and I aspire to be like them."
Another member of the Swans Academy program is Grace Tracey, who plays for Figtree in the AFL Illawarra Juniors competition.
Tracey is preparing for her sixth campaign with Figtree, playing in the under 15s and 17s divisions, and is in her fourth year with the Swans Academy.
Last year, the ruck/versatile tall impressed at the School Sport Australia titles, where she was named in the prestigious under 15s All Australian team.
Tracey said she had benefited greatly from the Swans Academy system.
"The skills set that they provide for her has really improved my game. They refine all of those little skills that you need, like kicking, handballing and game strategy. It's a big impact on how I play," Tracey said.
"Every Monday, I'll train at North Dalton Park and every second week, we have an academy game where the whole academy comes together and play, and the whole south side and north side of Sydney train together."
Tracey added that she had big goals for this year with the Swans Academy.
"I would love to be named in the Super 24 for Swans Academy to go away and play against the Giants. And at the end of the year, I'll have to complete benchmark for the Academy, so I can go up to the under 16s squad next year. I'm also hoping to be named in the All Australian team again," she said.
"I'm hoping to go up all of the levels (with the academy) and hopefully get seen. I think it's a good pathway to the AFLW."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
