Logan Cassell-Stuart to await sentence for attacking sleeping homeless man in Wollongong stairwell

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 10 2023 - 5:19pm, first published April 8 2023 - 9:00am
Logan Cassell-Stuart. Picture from Facebook.
A teen who carried out a "demeaning" early morning attack on a homeless man sleeping in a Wollongong stairwell will await his punishment in the community after being bailed this week.

