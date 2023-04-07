A teen who carried out a "demeaning" early morning attack on a homeless man sleeping in a Wollongong stairwell will await his punishment in the community after being bailed this week.
Logan Cassell-Stuart, of Corrimal, pleaded guilty to recklessly causing grievous bodily harm earlier this year.
The 19-year-old made a successful bid for release at Wollongong District Court on Friday, with strict conditions imposed that will allow him to access support for autism and other underlying conditions.
The court heard a drunk Cassell-Stuart taunted elderly homeless man, Raymond McCormack, before he struck him on the head with a steel-capped work boot about 2am on September 15 last year.
Mr McCormack - who was sleeping at the Wollongong Railway Station stairwell at the time - was left with a fractured nose and a broken cheek bone.
"It is because of offences like this, (people) need to sleep with one eye open," Judge Andrew Haesler said.
Defence lawyer Matt Kwan said Cassell-Stuart had not accessed any medications while on remand, and that he had been able to access minimal NDIS support.
Mr Kwan noted upon Cassell-Stuart's release, he would continue working as an apprentice roofer.
Judge Haesler noted Cassell-Stuart offending happened the same month he sentenced his father, Wayne Cassell, for raping two girls at a Wollongong beach.
Cassell-Stuart was released from Bathurst Correctional Centre and ordered to comply with conditions that he live in Koonawarra, abstain from alcohol and drugs, obey directions from NDIS support services, abide by an 8pm to 6am curfew and report to police weekly.
"He has not been punished enough for what he did," Judge Haesler said.
"There are obvious permanent injuries to the victim.
"The community has to understand that drunk, angry, vigilante-type actions that result in people getting hurt result in lengthy jail sentences."
A sentencing assessment report has been requested ahead of Cassell-Stuart's sentence date on December 12 to examine the circumstances surrounding his offending.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.