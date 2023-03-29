Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Warilla's Stinson rallies to take out Bowls NSW Illawarra Zone 16 singles final

By Mike Driscoll
Updated March 29 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lee Stinson prepares to bowl as John Hills watches on during their epic Zone Singles final. Picture: Rob Peet
Lee Stinson prepares to bowl as John Hills watches on during their epic Zone Singles final. Picture: Rob Peet

Lee Stinson clinched back-to-back Zone 16 State Singles titles with an epic 25-24 victory over an unlucky John Hills at Woonona Bowling Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.