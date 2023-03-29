Lee Stinson clinched back-to-back Zone 16 State Singles titles with an epic 25-24 victory over an unlucky John Hills at Woonona Bowling Club.
Warilla star Stinson led just once, 22-21, and faced defeat when down four shots and trailing 21-18, before recovering spectacularly to triumph in one of the best Zone deciders in years.
''John played the better bowls and deserved (to win) but I just hung in there and somehow found a way to get there in the end,'' a sporting Stinson said afterwards.
"I've been in the same situation (as John) so I know how it feels. John's an outstanding bowler and played the superior draw bowls today and I had to play some big third and fourth bowls to stay in it. To get to another state championships in Singles is pretty special. It's a different field every year but I will just go out there and give my best and see what happens.''
Read more: Dragons coaching call must be bold, not sold
Stinson went desperately close to winning the State Pairs and State Singles last year - beaten narrowly in both finals - and now will challenge for not just the 2022-23 Singles crown but also the State Triples after claiming the Zone Triples with Aaron Spears and Craig Roberts.
The Corrimal-based Hills is arguably the form bowler in Zone 16 and earlier this year sealed a place at the 2022-23 State Championships in July by winning the Zone Fours with his Cougars clubmates Tim Cavanough, Trent McMillan and Jarrod Beckford.
The Zone State Singles final featured high quality bowls played under relentless pressure with every end fought till the last bowl.
Hills made a brilliant start and led 9-1 before Stinson rallied to tie the game twice at 15-15 and 18-18.
Hills then led 21-18 and was holding four shots and had one hand on the title before Stinson - after three missed drives - took out the jack with his last bowl to win the end with a single.
Two ends later the Orange-based Stinson led for the first and only time, 22-21, after picking up a two, before Hills responded with a great toucher for two shots and a 23-22 advantage.
Hills won the next end with his final bowl for 24-22 before Stinson saved the match for a second time as his deflected bowl took out Hills' shot bowl to leave the Warilla bowler still in it down 24-23.
Stinson found his weight and line on the what turned out to be the last end; picking up a two to seal a remarkable 25-24 victory.
Meanwhile, Hills produced his own fine comeback in the semi-final to beat Warilla's Craig Roberts 25-19. Hills trailed 12-3 and 17-12 but lost just one more end.
The other semi-final was a thriller with Stinson just outlasting Corrimal's Jarrod Beckford 25-21.
A supportive crowd at Woonona, which included many Corrimal and Warilla fans, witnessed a decider to live long in the memory for its quality, drama and momentum swings.
David Wakeling is the last man standing between his Towradgi clubmate Robbie Warren and history as the first bowler to win all four Zone championships in one season, heading into their final of the Senior Singles this Sunday.
Warren has already won the Zone Senior Fours and Triples with Wakeling as his rinkmate, but now Wakeling wants to win his third Zone crown of the 2022-23 campaign and deny his clubmate an incredible clean-sweep of Zone Senior Singles, Pairs, Triples and Fours titles in one championship season.
Warren has been clinical in dominating his rivals in all formats this season and booked his spot in this Sunday afternoon's final at Windang BC with a 25-9 win over Brian Bott (Woonona) and hard-fought 25-23 semi-final win over Warilla's Denis Hitchen.
Wakeling rallied from 20-16 down to beat Woonona's Bernie Harding 25-20 in their quarter-final and then was pushed all the way in a 25-22 semi-final win over Dapto Citizens' Trevor Suckley.
Meanwhile, Dapto Citizens' Peter Pearson will take on Figtree Sports' Mark Tanner in Sunday's Reserve Singles final, at Windang from 1pm. The champions of State, Senior and Reserve Singles will represent Illawarra at the NSW State Championships in Wollongong from July 20 to August 1.
Jared Hamilton completed the full set of club championships at Woonona by sealing the prized Major Singles title last Sunday.
Hamilton beat former Cabramatta bowler and new Woonona recruit Chris Griffiths 25-8 in the Singles decider for the 2022-23 season.
Hamilton has had to wait 17 years to win the Woonona Major Singles after already claiming the Major Pairs, Triples and Fours, including winning the Triples and Fours again this season.
Read more: Athletics: Blue Stars eye Brisbane blitz
" It's eluded me a few times the Singles, but I've kept persevering and now I was able to do it," Hamilton said.
Hamilton also partnered Brian Bott and Paul Robertson in clinching the Club Triples, while the trio plus Ed Simons took out this season's Club Fours.
Meanwhile, Griffiths moved to the northern suburbs last year and, in his first season at Woonona, did well to reach the Major Singles decider.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.