Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

IRT to take over Marco Polo aged care

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 29 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IRT will take over Marco Polo aged care and operate its Unanderra and Woonona facilities. Pictures by Robert Peet/file
IRT will take over Marco Polo aged care and operate its Unanderra and Woonona facilities. Pictures by Robert Peet/file

Troubled Illawarra aged care provider Marco Polo will be taken over by IRT Group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.