Troubled Illawarra aged care provider Marco Polo will be taken over by IRT Group.
In a statement, the two organisations confirmed that Marco Polo's aged care sites at Woonona and Unanderra will be operated by IRT Group.
The move follows the closure of the Marco Polo nursing home at Unanderra, which provided 85 high-need beds to elderly people since 1983.
Marco Polo was facing significant financial difficulties, as mounting losses ate into the organisation's assets. Last year, the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission sanctioned Marco Polo's Woonona home after it found an "immediate and severe risk" to the health, safety or wellbeing of residents.
The aged care watch dog said there was "serious risk" to Unanderra residents in 2018.
In a joint decision, the board of Marco Polo and the board of IRT agreed that IRT would take over both homes. Marco Polo chair Robert Collareda said the decision would ensure the ongoing operation of the two sites.
"This is excellent news for Marco Polo residents, staff and the community, as it will ensure that our homes can continue to offer high quality care for current and future seniors from the region," he said.
IRT CEO Patrick Reid said the handover would be complete by July 1.
"We are very excited to welcome the Marco Polo homes into the IRT Group and we look forward to continuing to honour Marco Polo's heritage and legacy," he said.
"The main thing was to maintain the beds in the Illawarra."
Mr Reid said immediate work would focus on bringing Marco Polo's facilities into line with IRT's standards, but re-opening the Unanderra nursing home would take more time, and cost roughly $10 million.
"We've already reached out to the Commonwealth around possible assistance with bringing those beds back online."
With over 70 per cent of aged care homes reporting a loss in 2022, small providers such as Marco Polo have struggled to remain afloat.
Another small provider, Warrawong-based Multicultural Aged Care Illawarra, was taken over in a similar process last year by Warrigal Aged Care.
The take over will mean the current number of beds at Marco Polo remain operational, however the region as a whole is facing a shortage of beds, with over 100 patients in local health district hospitals awaiting care in residential aged care facilities.
Mr Collareda said Marco Polo had chosen to go with community-owned provider IRT because of shared values.
"IRT is a secular, not for-profit organisation based in Wollongong, which has more than 50 years' experience providing person-centred care to older Australians."
