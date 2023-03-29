Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Thirroul's Flame Tree food co-op in danger of closing

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated March 29 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 5:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members Sarah O'Neill, Rod Logan and Kirsty Snowden are hoping a community meeting will drive trade to the Flame Tree. Picture: Sylvia Liber
Members Sarah O'Neill, Rod Logan and Kirsty Snowden are hoping a community meeting will drive trade to the Flame Tree. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Thirroul's longstanding Flame Tree Community Food Co-Op is in danger of closing, after an unexplained exodus of customers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.