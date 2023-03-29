Thirroul's Flame Tree food co-op in danger of closing

Thirroul's longstanding Flame Tree Community Food Co-Op is in danger of closing, after an unexplained exodus of customers.
A community meeting on Thursday night is aimed at reviving trade at the environmentally sound cooperative, where shoppers bring their own jars to fill with pantry items and the focus is on reducing packaging, waste, food miles and pesticides.
A sign in the shop window tells passers-by, "it's make or break ... Flame Tree is currently in a very tough financial position and without your support it is unlikely we will be able to keep our doors open this year".
Co-op director Rod Logan told the Mercury the not-for-profit was suffering due to inflation and a recent rent hike (he says the latter is reasonable, with rent remaining below the market rate).
There are still 485 people paying out $55 annual memberships ($35 concession), but they are not spending enough in-store, he says.
"Membership is declining, but not to a large degree," he said. "What we need is for people to shop more. What we've seen since COVID is that people have changed their shopping habits and they're not coming in as much. Even our existing members are shopping here less than they did before COVID.
"I don't know if they've found it easier to go to other places now. "
With an influx of Sydney and Shire residents moving into the northern Illawarra recently, co-op members hope a new crop of members may yet emerge.
"A whole lot of new people have probably moved in and don't know about the co-op, so we'd like to say, 'hey, we're here. This is what we do'."
Mr Logan concedes prices of some items are higher than at major supermarkets, but says this reflects the true cost of producing food.
"If you buy organic food what you're doing is you're paying more of the environmental costs up front in terms of retaining biodiversity on farms, maintaining soil health and fertility. Those things aren't included in the cost when you buy [non-organic] from Woolies."
Thursday's meeting is at Thirroul Community Centre from 7pm. Email flametreeshop@gmail.com to participate via Zoom.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
